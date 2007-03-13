ServePath Announces New EnterprisePath Dedicated Server Offering, Featuring Intel’s Latest Quad-Core Technology for Enterprise Performance and Reliability

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2007 --ServePath, a leading dedicated server provider and hosting specialist, today announced its new enterprise server hosting package, featuring Intel’s revolutionary quad-core technology. ServePath is one of the first service providers to offer the new Intel quad-core processors, ideally suited for companies that need maximum processing power for large database applications.



The new Intel server delivers four processing cores in one physical processor and offers an increase in performance of up to 50 percent over its previous generation of dual-core processors. Enabling a single processor to serve multiple cores provides superior performance and scalability, while at the same time remaining constant in power consumption, heat and space requirements. Intel’s recent release of the quad-core is the latest offering in server technology that allows more processing capacity to be concentrated on fewer servers. Many key server software applications, such as SAP mySAP, BEA Weblogic and SAS v9, as well as database applications such as Microsoft’s SQL server, Oracle’s 10g and IBM’s DB2, are multi-threaded and ready for the immediate performance benefits received from additional cores.



“ServePath’s EnterprisePath server hosting package has provided us with a cost-effective, scalable solution that we were able to implement immediately with no hassles,” said Alex Imas, vice president of research and development, Tax Compliance, Inc. “We are very satisfied with its performance and ServePath’s quick response to all of our issues.”



“ServePath’s new EnterprisePath server hosting package features breakthrough server performance, thanks to Intel’s revolutionary quad-core technology,” said John Keagy, president, ServePath. “Today’s announcement is significant in the industry as ServePath is the one of the first server providers to bring this technology to market. It’s another example of how ServePath continually strives to offer scalable server offerings equipped with the latest processing power to meet the growing needs of our customers.”



The EnterprisePath server hosting solution is ServePath’s top of the line dedicated server, ideal for mission-critical Internet applications requiring scalability and high performance. The EnterprisePath server hosting solution includes powerful SCSI hard drives, with a RAID 5 storage array featuring five hot-swappable 146 GB drives for a total of 584 GB of fast, redundant storage.



ServePath’s dedicated hosting solutions and managed services are immediately available. For more information, please contact ServePath at www.ServePath.com or call 1-866-321-7284.



About ServePath

ServePath is a leading dedicated server and managed hosting specialist, providing custom services to businesses that need powerful Internet hosting platforms. Thousands of companies worldwide look to ServePath for its reliability, customization, and speed. Its new 10,000% Guaranteed Service Level Agreement is unique in the web hosting industry, promising specific levels of network performance and 100% uptime with a 100x guarantee. ServePath also provides colocation services through its ColoServe division. The employee-owned company has been in business for five years and operates its own San Francisco data center.



Copyright 2007 ServePath. All rights reserved. Any trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

