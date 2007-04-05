A Ring Given in Love is Lost

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- Phyllis Keel has worked at ShindigZ, an international prom and party supplier that ships products around the world, checking and preparing outbound shipments for customers since 1979. On January 29th, much to her dismay, Phyllis discovered that her beloved wedding ring from her husband of 42 years was missing from her finger. “I thought I had packed it (the ring) in a box. I immediately checked the last 6 or 7 boxes I had just packed but did not find it.” Phyllis sadly accepted the fact that it would be unlikely that she would ever see her ring again. “My heart would not give up hope. I put it in God’s hands.”



On February 9th, hope shined on Phyllis. Mr. Jerry Anderson, a customer from Reno, Nevada, opened his ShindigZ order and found Phyllis’ ring. Feeling that the ring should be returned to its rightful owner, Jerry called the ShindigZ customer service center to report he had found the ring. When ShindigZ customer service called Phyllis’ building to inform her that her ring was being returned, shouts of joy erupted throughout the lines in the packing department! “I know God will bless him for his kindness. He sure made my day!”



The entire team at ShindigZ would like to thank Jerry Anderson for his act of kindness. His actions have made a huge impact in South Whitley, IN.



About ShindigZ

Since 1926, ShindigZ has been America’s leading supplier of prom and party supplies. ShindigZ ships products from its facilities in South Whitley, IN across the United States and around the world to 55 countries. With more than 38,000 products, 9 catalogs and 11 distinct websites, ShindigZ provides customers with the complete party solution. More information about ShindigZ can be found at www.shindigz.com.

