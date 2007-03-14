Honestech’s Fireman 3.0 CD And DVD Burner Available For Trial

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2007 --Honestech, Inc., a leading developer and marketer of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) software technology for multimedia content on PCs, handheld devices and phones, has released a trial version of its leading Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner. Burning DVD’s and CD’s at surprisingly fast speed, Fireman 3.0 enables PC users to easily create multi-session data CD/DVDs, audio CDs, MP3 CDs, video discs and ISO images.



Fireman 3.0 incorporates point-and-click technology to allow even the novice PC user to quickly and easily burn CDs and DVDs. Downloadable from more than a hundred web sites, the trial version provides 30 days of full functionality. Simply drag and drop files and folders into Fireman 3.0 from Explorer and click the “Burn” button. Users can also create, continue and complete multi-session data disks. Additionally, Fireman 3.0 supports on the fly recording, directly from Video Cameras and other Video and Audio input sources, so there is no need to worry about multi-step recording or hard-drive free space. When recording directly to DVD, from any video source including Honestech’s MY-IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, users can simultaneously watch the live video stream in a widow on their PC desktop.



Fireman 3.0 can burn CDs and DVDs of music, video or data in less than half the time it takes competing products to burn. Supporting dual-layer burning, Fireman 3.0 also enables the creation of video CDs and super video CDs and supports CD/DVD erasure and disc/writer information viewing. The new version of Fireman 3.0 also supports LightScribe compatible DVD writers and media which label the optical discs within hardware supporting direct laser labeling.



Retail versions of Honestech’s products, including VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe an Analog to Digital Video format conversion kit, MY IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Protocol (IP) Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, Video Patrol 5.0 an internet access video surveillance system and Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner an easy to use CD and DVD burning utility, are available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, and Amazon.com, and are available from the companies web site at www.Honestech.com. The full version of Fireman 3.0 is widely available with a suggested retail price of $49.99.



Honestech, Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video.



