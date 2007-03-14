Wacky Mice Set To Take Over The Today Show March 16th

Jersey City, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2007 --Vital Group - Those uniquely designed, colorful computer mice from the Swiss company with the strange name, Pat Says Now, will be featured on NBC’s Today Show on March 16th.



They come in all kinds of shapes and designs to appeal to all kinds of people, no matter what their interests: chili peppers, romance, scary stuff, cartoons, dog lovers, cat lovers, cow lovers…you name it. The philosophy of Pat Says Now is to spread smiles worldwide, bringing joy to otherwise drab and dull desktops in more than 20 countries.



“Even the most button-down business person can’t help but crack a smile when they sit down at their computer to find they’ve gotten a duck mouse or a cow mouse as a gift,” says Al Barsky, head of Business Development at Vital Group, the exclusive importers and distributors for the popular Pat Says Now product line.



Continues Barsky: “It’s such a wonderful concept, to make computer mice fun, you really have to hand it to the gang at Pat Says Now. Plus, they’re made in Switzerland, so you know the quality is top-notch. They’re the perfect gift for anyone who uses a computer, from CEOs of Fortune 500 companies to kids doing homework or downloading music. These mice are for everyone.”



As a show known for introducing America to unique and innovative products, NBC’s Today Show is the perfect venue to launch these mice into homes and businesses across the country. Few products get the star treatment on this level.



About Vital Group:

Vital Group, based in Jersey City, NJ, is the exclusive importer and distributor for Pat Says Now mice and various other products, as well as the wholesale dropship supply chain distributor of high-end children's products, accessories, and furniture. Vital Group’s worldwide clientele includes customers and vendors from over 10 countries. For more information visit http://www.vitalgroupinc.com.



About Pat Says Now:

Pat Says Now, based in Zurich, Switzerland, is Switzerland's first manufacturer of individual computer mice. Pat Says Now designs and produces individual mice in all shapes and colors. Pat Says Now connects Swiss quality with original conversions and innovative design. Thus adding color to office life and increasing joy in the working environment. For more information visit http://www.patsaysnow.com/english/.

