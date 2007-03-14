Bitrix and 1C Announce Joint Venture

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2007 --1C Company and Bitrix, specializing in developing content management systems and portal solutions for managing Web projects, announced to form a joint venture to promote Bitrix Site Manager CMS on the territory of the former USSR countries.



The joint venture named 1C-Bitrix is held in equal shares by the two companies. In order to achieve strategic goals and ensure the intensive market development, significant funds will be invested in 1C-Bitrix.



1C-Bitrix obtains the exclusive rights for Bitrix Site Manager valid on the territory of the former USSR, including upcoming Bitrix products for .NET platform.



Bitrix Site Manager will be renamed to 1C-Bitrix Site Manager on the territory of the agreement. Actually, the new product version coming in March will be launched under 1C-Bitrix brand name.



The joint venture gets the right to use 1C trademark to promote 1C-Bitrix products and to develop partner network.



“1C and Bitrix collaboration is a great step forward to organize development, support and marketing of new products and services. We are glad to join forces with the leader of the Russian software market to better address the needs of the companies in the former USSR countries”, said Sergey Rizhikov, CEO of Bitrix, Inc.



About 1C

1C Company specializes in distribution and development of business software, publishing interactive entertainment products. According to various independent surveys 1C is recognized as the most popular company in the Russian computer and software industry. 1C offers over 5000 titles of software for office and home, taking the leading position in the accounting software market. More than 700 000 enterprises are official users of the 1C: Enterprise product.



At present 5300 dealers from 570 cities of the former USSR cooperate with 1C. The network of more than 1200 authorized training has been developed in this territory.



About Bitrix

Bitrix, Inc. specializes in the development of Content Management Systems (CMS) and portal solutions for managing Web projects and multifunctional information systems on the Internet. Bitrix specialists, by their considerable efforts and skill, developed the Bitrix Site Manager software—a standalone application that provides complex Web solutions. This software tech-corp was established in 1998 by a group of IT specialists. Bitrix continues to hold a leading position in the Web development market, always offering high-standard solutions to its clients and partners.

