Learn How to Use the Power of Nice in Small Business on StartupNation Radio March 17

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2007 --Linda Kaplan Thaler and Robin Koval, authors of “The Power of Nice: How to Conquer the Business World with Kindness,” to offer marketing expertise



What:

Linda Kaplan Thaler and Robin Koval, authors of The Power of Nice: How to Conquer the Business World with Kindness, a national bestseller available at www.thepowerofnice.com, to offer advertising expertise on StartupNation Radio.



Who:

Linda Kaplan Thaler is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Creative Officer of The Kaplan Thaler Group (KTG). She is responsible for some of the most touching, relevant and famous commercials during her 25 years in the advertising and entertainment business.



Thaler wrote such campaign jingles as "I Don't Wanna Grow Up, I'm a Toys 'R' Us Kid," "Kodak Moments" and "The Heart of Communication" (Bell Atlantic), and of her 13 Clio Awards, two were for Best Original Music and Lyrics. Recently, she was host of the new Oxygen TV series, Making It Big.



KTG President and founding member Robin Koval is responsible for the general management of the agency, including client services, strategic development, new business and KTG's Buzz unit. She helped the agency grow from a fledgling startup to a powerhouse with $1 billion in billings. With Thaler, Koval also co-wrote BANG! Getting Your Message Heard in a Noisy World, is a member of the YWCA's Academy of Women Achievers, serves on the board of the Westchester Arts Council and is an adjunct professor at New York University.



When:

Saturday, March 17, 2007

Listen live (radio or online) or call in 866-557-8278

(7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, March 19



Why:

About StartupNation and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television. If you’d like to have Jeff and Rich Sloan speak at your next event, contact Melanie Rembrandt at Melanie@startupnation.com,

248-540-9660 ext. 333.



