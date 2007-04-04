Lanapsoft BotDetect - ASP.NET CAPTCHA Designed to Prevent Automated Registrations on Your Website

Split, Croatia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 -- Lanapsoft introduces ASP.NET CAPTCHA Control that lets you prevent automated registrations on your website with generating CAPTCHA image - picture with textual code rendered in it. While the code cannot be read by machine (computer program), it is easily read by a human.



"Due to rapid growth of services and businesses over the Internet, online security has become a real concern for software manufacturers, vendors and end users of online services. Nowadays we are faced with software programs that are written to impersonate human beings and imitate online activities in order to misuse others resources and time. These 'pretending to be human' programs are referred to as robots or virtual agents. Lanapsoft is proud to introduce effective and easy to use product that will help to fight this threat." said Marijan Plestina, Lanapsoft's CEO.



Pricing:

Website Edition - 59 USD/per site

Developer Edition - 199 USD/royalty free



More on http://www.lanapsoft.com.



About Lanapsoft:

Lanapsoft is Software Company dedicated to build business value through the practical application of technology. Every day Lanapsoft brings exceptional quality products to its clients all over the world. For more information visit http://www.lanapsoft.com.

