Turn Your Pc into a Phone-Answering Center

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --Pingram Software has released a new version of Advanced Call Center, a full-featured yet easy-to-use answering machine software for your voice modem. Version 6.0 adds compatibility with the newest OS, Microsoft Windows Vista.



Advanced Call Center supports all necessary functions: Caller ID lets you see and hear who's calling via screen pop-ups, distinctive rings and caller's name announcement with speech synthesis. "Black" and "white" list functions filter calls based on caller database, call origin and other parameters. That, combined with the new answering machine tones that cut off many auto-dialers used by phone marketing services, effectively blocks most telemarketers calls.



In telephone answering machine mode, callers hear a greeting message and a beep after which they may record a voice message. The user can map personalized greetings and assign different actions to callers, organize information in phone books and record conversations. The allowable recording time can be adjusted from a few seconds to several hours.



Advanced features include pager notification, sending call details and compressed voice messages over e-mail, and starting an external fax program when an incoming fax call is recognized.



Advanced Call Center runs as a tray application when idle, uses minimum system resources, and automatically frees the modem for an Internet connection. Lastly, Advanced Call Center looks just as great as it works!



Advanced Call Center is available for the Windows 2000, XP, 2003 and Windows Vista platforms as a single-user version for US $39.95. A special upgrade price of $14.95 is available for existing users.



Visit Voice Call Central web site at http://www.voicecallcentral.com/ to download a free 30-day evaluation, view screen shots, and read more about the program.



This software can be purchased securely on-line from the same URL.



Evaluation version or a CD-ROM with hi-res screen shots available upon request.



Screenshots are available at

http://www.voicecallcentral.com/screen_shots.htm



Pingram Software

#101 - 1001 W. Broadway

Suite 381

Vancouver, BC V6H 4E4

Canada

