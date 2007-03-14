Divine Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Windstream Corp. (NYSE:WIN);

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2007 --Divine Capital Markets LLC (“DCM”), the boutique institutional brokerage and investment bank, announced today that Steve Charest, the firm’s Senior Market Strategist has initiated coverage of Windstream Corp. (NYSE:WIN) with a BUY recommendation for the nation’s fifth largest telecommunication services provider.



In a detailed 12-page report distributed to clients of the firm, Mr. Charest provides an in-depth look at the telecommunications sector, a comprehensive analysis of Windstream’s positioning within the industry and the company’s growth prospects.



About Divine Capital Markets



Established in 1996, Divine Capital Markets LLC is one of Wall Street’s few WBENC-certified institutional brokerage and investment banking firms. The firm is recognized for providing institutional clients, corporate treasurers, pension fund managers, and a select group of accredited investors with high quality execution, corporate finance, equity research, and private wealth management services.



