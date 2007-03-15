Affiliate Manager Slated for Presentation at Webinarstock

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2007 --HometownQuotes Affiliate Manager Matt McWilliams will be an online presenter for the 2007 First Annual Webinarstock on Wednesday, March 14, 2006 at 6 p.m. EST.



HometownQuotes.com is one of thirteen companies that will give presentations at the first ever Webinarstock that will be viewed by approximately 500 people. The event will give HometownQuotes an opportunity to market to numerous affiliates and affiliate managers.



“Affiliates are such a vital component to our company. I’m looking forward to being a part of this webinar because I know there are many uncharted business partnerships out there. I want to illustrate to affiliates how and why working with HometownQuotes is a win-win situation,” said McWilliams.



McWilliams’ presentation will cover the basics, benefits and payouts of working with HometownQuotes. In addition to meeting new affiliates, participants have the opportunity to win prizes. From cash packages to the full conference pass to Affiliate Summit in Miami donated by HometownQuotes, the webinar is sure to become an annual event.



The goal of Webinarstock, according to the event web site, is to “bring affiliate managers and affiliates together for a couple of hours of casual discussions, learning and fun – much like friends chatting on the phone.”



HometownQuotes’ flourishing Affiliate Department expects to pay out more than

$6 million to affiliates by the end of 2007.



HometownQuotes, a Franklin, Tennessee company, provides a quick and easy way for consumers to compare multiple insurance quotes. To learn more, visit http://www.hometownquotes.com.



