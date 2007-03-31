New Compatibilities and Higher Speed With SPAMfighter 3.3.1

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2007 --A new version of SEM will make it possible to use SEM with the latest versions of Microsoft Exchange, as well as many other improvements for all SEM users.



SPAMfighter Exchange Module is now compatible with Exchange 2007. SEM is able to detect the version of Exchange being used, and will automatically reconfigure itself to support the installed version. In addition, the Outlook Web Access (OWA) toolbar will has been updated to fully support Exchange 2007.



The newest version of SEM is faster, better, and less CPU intensive. The scanning engine used in SEM has been rewritten, giving faster results. In addition to this, the Administration module has been greatly optimized for speed. Because of these improvements, SEM is less CPU intensive in comparison with previous versions.



In the near future, more and more people are expected to be using mobile devices to check e-mail and do work while out of the office. SEM now offers support for scanning of e-mails before they are received on mobile devices. In the Administration Module, users can configure SEM to sort spam in various ways. This means no spam on mobile devices, or POP3, no “out of office” replies sent to spammers, and no spam e-mails moved by rules in Outlook.



SPAMfighter furthermore has expanded its service by now offering SEM in Spanish and Greek. This will allow users in Spanish and Greek speaking countries better use of the SEM client and program.



Finally, to allow users the fastest help possible, SEM now offers a fully integrated help system in the Administration Module. Each page has a help icon in the top right corner linking to an easy to use help system.



SPAMfighter is Europe's leading spam filter developer. The Danish company is owned by the founders of Jubii.dk, Henrik Sørensen and Martin Thorborg, together with two programmers, Daniel Hjortholt and Martin Dyring. SPAMfighter employs 25 people and is based in Copenhagen. SPAMfighter is debt-free and is 100 per cent financed by income from the sale of the SPAMfighter client. Each day, SPAMfighter removes around 11 million spam messages from 16 million tested emails received by over 2.9 users in 210 countries/regions.



SPAMfighter draws its power from the fact that over 2.9 million users report spam as they receive it, with a single click. Once several users have reported the same spam message, it is automatically filtered for all other users. The result is that approximately 90 percent of all spam is filtered out before it reaches any given user. Get more information about SPAMfighter at www.spamfighter.com



For more information, contact Martin Thorborg, SPAMfighter ApS, Rovsingsgade 88, DK-2200 Copenhagen N, Denmark. Phone: +45 7022 1551 Fax (Europe): +45 3323 0376 Fax (USA) +1 (347) 341-4657

