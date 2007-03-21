Sales Soar with Staff Selections at HometownQuotes

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --The HometownQuotes sales department gains more experience and expertise with the addition of Karen Kozy to its staff. She is the company’s most recent hire.



Kozy is a seasoned sales professional that will work with the insurance agents HometownQuotes partners with to help consumers shop for affordable insurance. Her well-versed sales skills, in addition to her keen interpersonal skills, will aid her significantly in her new role at HometownQuotes.



“I have already been given all the tools I will need for a successful career here. I love the family-like, hometown atmosphere and appreciate the fact that everyone has an inclusive, positive attitude,” said Kozy regarding her first few weeks on the job.



From hearing aids, cruises and internet packages to corporate credit cards, web sites and now insurance, Kozy has a vast amount of sales experience to pull from. She enjoys sales because it is “one more way she can brighten another’s day.”



“We have been very fortunate to retain accomplished associates that have a drive for success,” said HometownQuotes Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer Bob Klee. “Karen’s inspiring personality and goal-oriented mindset are key characteristics that make our sales department shine.”



Kozy looks forward to becoming more acquainted with the agents who work with HometownQuotes and hopes her desire for keeping people happy will come across when she’s working with prospective agents.



“I truly believe that someone can hear a smile in your voice,” said Kozy. “It’s easy to have a smile on your face and look forward to coming to work when you work in an environment like this.”



Hailing from sunny Orlando, Florida, Kozy studied journalism at the University of Central Florida. During an internship at the Orlando Sentinel, she worked as a narcotics squad officer and obtained a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.



Kozy resides in Franklin, Tennessee with her two children and their dog, Claira Belle. In her free time, Kozy writes songs and enjoys jogging and sunbathing.



