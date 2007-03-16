Honestech's Video Patrol IP Based Video Surveillance Software Available for Trial

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2007 --Honestech, Inc., a leading developer of digital video software technology for multimedia content and Internet Protocol (IP) solutions for PCs and Handheld devices, unveiled a trial version of it’s recently released Video Patrol 5.0, the company’s latest version of the comprehensive video monitoring surveillance software. When combined with a Web cam, Video Patrol 5.0 turns any internet connected PC into a powerful monitoring system that can inexpensively protect and patrol homes and businesses and be monitored real-time over the Internet.



Video Patrol 5.0 enables PCs to capture and save images and video in MPEG file format enabling remote monitoring and recording providing security, baby sitter monitoring, or pet monitoring. Utilizing proprietary software, Video Patrol 5.0 also has a built in “motion sensor” which detects motion as a “triggering event” and automatically begins recording. Once recorded, the surveillance videos are stored for later replay and can be saved to a CD, DVD or a user’s own FTP server.



The latest version of Video Patrol offers even more flexibility for users to monitor their homes and businesses while they are away. The software includes free online membership that enables users to view their video surveillance from Internet-enabled computers and mobile devices, including PDAs, Sony PSPs and Web-enabled mobile phones.



The highly customizable Video Patrol 5.0 software enables advanced scheduling to make regular monitoring easy and automatic, and users can predefine timed or motion-triggered surveillance events. The software even makes it possible to send out predefined e-mail alerts with surveillance recordings attached, allowing users to observe whatever activity the camera captures even when they are away from the home or business.



The full version of Video Patrol 5.0 is widely available with a suggested retail price of $49.99.


