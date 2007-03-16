New Photo Editing, Effects, and Scrapbooking Projects from FxFoto

Windham, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2007 --Triscape has released the latest version of their photo editing and digital scrapbooking software, FxFoto 5. This popular program allows photo enthusiasts and scrapbookers to manage their digital collection, fix photo flaws, and make creative layouts and scrapbook pages.



Concurrently, Triscape is offering the new FxFoto Recipes Project CD, the first in a line of seasonal and project offerings, complete with topical digital scrapbooking kits hand selected from top designers, plus Quick Layouts software by FxFoto. Quick Layouts includes all layout capabilities found in FxFoto Creative Edition, but lacks photo organization, editing and effects. The Recipes CD joins the award-winning family of FxFoto digital scrapbooking software, combining designer scrapbooking kits with drag-and-drop technology. Anyone who is interested in preserving family recipes alongside family stories will easily be able to do so, regardless of past computer experience.



New in FxFoto 5 are Quick Sketch Templates. The FxFoto template tool lets scrapbookers put their archive of inspirational sketches to work. Starting with any generic grayscale template saved in JPG, TIFF, or PNG format, scrapbookers have the foundation for a completely customizable full color layout. Users can drag-and-drop photos and digital papers wherever they want them to appear in the template. Each piece will be cropped to fit automatically. No worrying about creating new layers, or which layer is above another. Just drag-and-drop. To replace a paper or photo, simply drag another one over it. This significantly simplifies the process of using pre-made layout templates.



FxFoto also offers new filter effects, stamping, spell check and the ability to install zipped kits directly into FxFoto. Among over 75 effects are Black and White, Sepia, Watercolor and Sketch as well as sophisticated filters such as Duotone, Saturate and Colored filters to emphasis select colors. For fun and unique creative effects, there are Posterize, Tint, Metallic 3D, Grunge Edge, and a popular Skinny filter.



FxFoto's new Custom Card shortcut lets users start non-standard page size projects to make artist trading cards, business cards, or customized printable projects.



Also, FxFoto users can now drag and drop photos or paper images to replace existing cropped images. FxFoto automatically crops the replacement to the same shape and allows easy adjustment of the visible portion inside the crop.



In short FxFoto 5 offers everything needed for photo editing, digital scrapbooking and more. A full list of improvements is available at http://www.fxfoto.com/fxnews.htm.



FxFoto runs with Windows and is available at http://www.fxfoto.com.



Teleconferenced web demonstrations and evaluation copies are available on request.



About Triscape

Triscape, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is located in Windham, New Hampshire, 35 miles north of Boston. The company is privately held and specializes in graphics software. Triscape can be reached at www.fxfoto.com, 603-890-9200, or 25 Indian Rock Road #444, Windham, NH 03087, USA.

