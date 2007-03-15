Softland Releases Backup4all for U3, Portable Backup Software

Cluj-Napoca, Cluj, Romania -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2007 --Softland is proud to announce Backup4all for U3, a portable version of the popular backup software, adapted to the U3 smart drive computing platform. With Backup4all for U3 it is possible to take Backup4all (with all its configurations) anywhere. U3 smart drives are highly portable and secure, and when you’re ready to move to another PC, everything goes with you, without any personal information left behind.



Backup4all for U3 is a full-featured portable backup software for U3 smart drives that empowers you with a far greater choice of backup options than other portable backup utilities:



1. Plug-and-Backup - You can configure Backup4all for U3 to automatically execute a backup job when the U3 smart USB device is plugged in.

2. Use Backup4all anywhere - When you install Backup4all for U3 on a U3 smart drive, you can use it anywhere a Windows 2000 or XP computer is available.

3. Safe and secure - When you remove the U3 smart drive from a PC, all your information is secure and leaves with you.

4. Multiple destinations - You can easily back up to any local or network drive, backup to FTP, backup to CD/DVD, or other removable media (such as USB drives).

5. International - Backup4all for U3 supports 14 different languages within one version! Supported languages: English, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish



Backup4all for U3 can backup open/locked files and it can perform full, differential, incremental and mirror backups. When defining a backup you can also set file filters and once a backup is performed, you can see what files have been changed since the last backup or you can read the statistics about the next backup execution. You can use the context menu from the tree to run standard actions associated with the file type.



A shareware version (that will be fully functional for 30 days) can be downloaded at: http://www.backup4all.com/u3.php



