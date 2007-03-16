StartupNation’s New Blog Offers Tips on Starting a Successful eBay Business

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2007 --If you want to grow a successful eBay business quickly and cost-effectively, check out StartupNation’s blog, “Starting an eBay Business,” at http://www.startupnation.com/blog/, by Corey Kossack, StartupNation’s new eBay profitability coach.



Two years ago, 23-year-old Kossack, a student at Grand Canyon University’s newly formed College of Entrepreneurship, started an eBay business. His store, Koss DVD, is now a “Top 200” eBay Store selling DVD movies, TV shows and video games with more than $1 million in sales. He also created the patent-pending ProfitBuilderSoftware.com, an online software tool that enables eBay sellers to maximize profits and minimize their risk of losses on every sale, and self-published eBay Millionaire or Bust: Hidden Strategies that Maximize Profits and Create Wealth.



”Moving directly from college student to highly successful business owner, Corey has some valuable information to share with our audience,” says StartupNation co-founder Rich Sloan. “As the new eBay profitability coach for StartupNation, he’ll provide insightful information and tips to entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a successful eBay business. We’re excited to have him in our blogging stable.”



Visitors to the free blog can:



• Read about Kossack’s weekly triumphs, tribulations and secrets for eBay success.

• Share comments and feedback.

• Meet other entrepreneurs through StartupNation.com’s online forums.

• Buy and sell products and services and promote a business in StartupNation Marketplace.

• Learn what’s needed to start a new business quickly and cost effectively.



"There is a lot of eBay advice floating around the Internet about the basics of listing and selling on eBay, but the eBay community needs more than this,” Kossack says. “After speaking at eBay Live, I realized that many sellers could use more information about profit margins, their risk of listing items in various eBay selling formats and the costs of doing business.”



“I’ve seen large sellers whose business crumbled and closed up shop because they ignored these factors. I built a top-selling eBay business – that I still operate – from the ground up, and I plan to share my experiences with the world."



