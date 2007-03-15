Avangate Develops Next Level in Fraud Control with Fraud Detective 2.0

Amsterdam, The Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2007 --Avangate BV, shareware registration service and e-commerce provider for online software sales, introduces a key upgrade with its proprietary fraud detection module, enabling faster order processing and superior end-user comfort. Fraud Detective, now reaching second edition, is part of the Avangate® solution and makes the later a very effective e-commerce platform to protect against criminal attacks and identity theft on the Internet.



Fraud Detective 2.0 makes a difference, being a reliable fraud detection module for e-commerce while speeding up the online order management and encouraging purchases. Based on Avangate team experience with observing and handling fraudsters' behavior patterns, the technology was developed with a keen eye on online sellers' commercial requirements. The result is an efficient background application that continuously learns and improves its timing and accuracy.



"Being a good fraud detective implies always being alert and open. Fraud Detective 2.0 was developed from the beginning as an intelligent module integrated within the Avangate® solution. Fraud patterns including specific order profile for each product are studied by the Avangate anti-fraud system, learned and archived for further reference", explains Cristian Badea, CIO Avangate B.V.



"We are happy to have created a true artificial brain that understands our clients' business, helps build customer trust and eventually boosts conversion rate", adds Cristian Badea.



Fraud Detective 2.0 is now standard on Avangate® solution and is a proof of how technology helps business grow. Better security and better customer care make better sales.



