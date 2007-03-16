The Elkan Group Extends Even More Than Just A Hand – They Extended Their Grant Fund

Stateline, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2007 --It couldn’t have been a better day for Samuel Anderson, Managing Partner of Tekbrokers VENTURES, LLC. The deal was signed and what it did was extend the reach of the Grant Fund earmarked for law enforcement to sign-up on the latest and most advanced technology utilizing the Internet and mobile technology for citizens to report crimes including many advanced features never before used in this concept and method.



Samuel Anderson, CEO and Managing Partner of Tekbrokers VENTURES, LLC, is very optimistic that the money will help bring cities aboard: “What this does is it allows us to offer the BobCOP system to any sized city or municipality and get them to sign up. Typically, when a city or town is asked to pay for anything, there are meetings, requests, and forms for even the smallest dollar amount. This grant money allows cities to bypass that and just sign up with no strings attached.”



The funding was received from The Elkan Group LLC, a private capital group specializing in worthy social causes and ideas. The grant funding is specifically for cities and law enforcement agencies that choose to become a part of the BobCOP System.



Police Departments now have the ability to sign-up, pass the initial background check and be online in a very short amount of time. The latest BobCOP System is a combination of various advanced technical tools that work directly with the Internet, mobile systems and many others that advance the agencies agenda and policies more than they ever imagined. “That’s not all”, says Samuel Anderson. “We are working day and night to ensure that we are ahead in technology and finding new and improved ways to allow ALL law enforcement to take advantage of and conduct serious police work.”



For Anderson, BobCOP represents both years of passionate work, and several hundred thousand dollars of his own money. But he feels that his efforts are paying off. He is also calling on any agencies that can assist by spreading the word about the BobCOP system, as that’s the next step he’d like to take: “Our nation’s preparedness and the support of our emergency responders in protecting our communities, and providing a way for everyone, must be a shared effort.” That’s not all Samuel Anderson is providing. He is also providing the means to supply internet service to those departments and organizations that don’t have the means to purchase expensive web hosting: “We intend to go the extra mile and make this become a reality. It’s about time we started using technology to advance all agencies no matter what their size or geographical location by bringing them out of the dinosaur age”. “Nothing needs to be kept outdated any longer, let’s move forward”.



About Samuel Anderson and BobCOP

Samuel Anderson is the Managing Partner of Tekbrokers VENTURES, LLC, which develops cutting edge products (SignRX, ComAlert, The Child ID Kit, EmployACT, and Safe Surrender Site) and puts patient, intelligent and experienced capital to work. BobCOP is a result of a marriage of vision and technology. To learn more, visit the BobCOP website at www.bobcop.com

