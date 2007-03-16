Design and Edit Icons While You Pay

Krasnoyarsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2007 --Aha-Soft invites designers to take advantage of an installment plan that covers the most popular icon editor – IconUtils. Get down to icon design now while paying a small monthly fee!



Aha-Soft offers users the option of paying on an installment plan. The plan covers their most popular product – IconUtils, which can be bought in equal monthly installments of $5 over the course of 18 months. The installment plan is interest fee. The best about this plan is that users can start using IconUtils for their design needs right after the registration, without having to pay much at time of the purchase. Those who are interested in this offer are invited to Aha-soft.com to register their copy of a popular editor and start working today.



IconUtils is a set of several program distributed in a single package. It includes Icon Lover, Any to Icon, Icon to Any and AhaView. These tools offer a carefully chosen set of features that meet the requirements of any graphics designer who is involved into creation of icons, cursors and small graphics. The IconUtils’ tools offer the following key benefits:



- Create, or edit polished and graceful icons, cursors (static or animated) with color depths up to 32-bit True Color in IconLover.

- Quickly convert images to clean Windows icons, using Any to Icon. Batch mode is available. The source images may be in one of the following formats: BMP, JPEG, GIF, PNG, WBMP, XPM, XBM, PSD, or WMF.

- Quickly convert any Windows icon or cursor to an image in Icon to Any. If you find a nice-looking icon, you can create an image out of it and use in your design process. Conversion is simple and effortless thanks to the wizard-style interface.

- View any image or convert it into JPEG, PNG, or BMP format in AhaView. The program supports all currently popular formats, including JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, ICO, CUR, ANI, WBMP, XPM, XBM, PSD.



Pricing and Availability

IconUtils 4.16 runs under all 32-bit Windows OS, including 95/98/ME/2000/NT/XP/2003. Additional information on the product, as well as its 30-day evaluation copy (with a nag screen, and ability to convert only 5 files at a time) is available from www.aha-soft.com/.



