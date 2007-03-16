ValueRich Small-cap Financial Expo in Miami Has a Packed Agenda and a Full House

West Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2007 --The final countdown is beginning for the ValueRich Small-cap Financial Expo, March 27-28, 2007 — showcasing 50 small-cap public companies, financial services and securities institutions to an audience of 1,000 investment bankers, fund managers, institutional investors, brokers, research analysts, and high net worth investors.



Exhibiting small-cap public companies such as Ener1, Inc. (OTC:ENEI); Lorus Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LRP; TSX:LOR); Intelligentias, Inc. (OTC:ITLI); PureDepth, Inc. (OTC:PDEP); Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIO); 1st Global Financial Corporation (OTC:FGBF.PK; XETRA:ZUM.DE); and others cover a full range of industries.



Time is running out for pre-registration.



Lavish Networking Events, Food and Beverages



The two-day event includes a three-course luncheon where ValueRich, Inc., President and CEO Joseph C. Visconti will officially launch the new Web 2.0 financial community iValueRich.com, where public and private companies can raise capital, go public and get market exposure, and investment banks can go global with their placement power, and increase deal flow. iValueRich.com is the only industry-wide financial community offering money-making tools for everyone.



The fist day of the Expo will close with a VIP After Party at South Beach’s trendy Shore Club from 8-11PM. Toraño Cigars and Trump Vodka will be on hand with samples of their premium product line. The Florida Marlins Mermaids will also make a special appearance. All Expo attendees, exhibiting companies, sponsors and host banks are invited to join in the festivities.



The second day of the event will include a luncheon buffet with keynote speaker Charles Gassenheimer of Ener1.



The Financial Capital of the Americas



The world-class InterContinental Miami is located in Miami’s exploding Brickell Avenue financial district, near Bayfront and across the causeway from South Beach.



Additional sponsors of the 2007 Miami ValueRich Small-cap Financial Expo include Harbinger Research; Ayuda Funding; Integrated Capital Partners; Livecore Health Technologies, LLC; American Scene Radio; Business Wire; Edgar Online, Inc.; Florida Marlins; iCoast; Insight Communications; Toraño Cigars; and Zagani Investor Community. Gold Sponsor OnStream Media (ONSM) will be hosting the Web casts of the company financial presentations.



For tickets by phone or information regarding exhibiting, please call 561-832-8878.

