A New Generation of English Language Proficiency Testing - EELPT

Etobicoke, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2007 --Commenting on EELPT, Jana Smith, EduPros President, said "Our aim with the new test is to offer both individuals and institutions the opportunity to assess English language skills easily and conveniently online. This cost effective assessment is crucial for new student enrollments and placements, providing highly reliable results in an easier and more efficient manner."



EELPT measures the participant’s English language skills that are needed to successfully function in various types of English speaking settings. Unlike other language proficiency tests, EELPT focuses on the language readiness that is needed in the real world. It is intended for those who would like to study and work in an English-speaking environment and is accepted by language schools, secondary institutions, post-secondary institutions, and employers across Canada and worldwide. The uniqueness of this test lies in the flexibility of its delivery. It is the first English proficiency test that offers three ways of delivery.



In conjunction with this product EduPros announces EELPT.com (www.eelpt.com). This site is a comprehensive information source for EELPT, the testing, proctoring and registration along with the test benchmarks.



EduPros is a Canadian company established in 2001. Besides providing a wide variety of custom made educational media, EduPros delivers solutions including designing, developing, and hosting testing solutions, online courses, workshops and training.

