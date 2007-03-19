Increase Productivity by Automating Forms Processing

Madrid, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2007 --MomSoft has released FormsAssistant, a Microsoft Word add-in that takes the work and uncertainty out of creating and filling in business forms. Working from within the familiar Microsoft Word interface, FormsAssistant makes it easy to create new forms, modify existing ones, and fill forms with the appropriate information. By standardizing and automating your business' forms processing, productivity increases, printing expenses decrease, and errors become less and less frequent.



By creating forms when they are needed, you can avoid expensive printing and storage costs. FormsAssistant saves time by allowing secretaries and data entry people to use form templates for employment applications, surveys, medical insurance paperwork, contracts, form letters, and all types of documents where much of the wording is boilerplate. Instead of buying complicated billing software, FormsAssistant lets you create invoices on the fly. Sales people can write thank you notes in just a few seconds.



Unlike complicated form creation software, FormsAssistant uses a simple, intuitive interface. All of your form creation takes place within Microsoft Word. Simply type or paste the template for your form. Indicate the parts of the form that contain variable information. In minutes, you'll have a standard form that can be used consistently throughout the office.



To fill in a form, simply click the FormsAssistant icon on the Word toolbar. The program keeps all previously entered values, so you can select and reuse them with a single click. When you have entered all of the data, the form can be saved, printed, and treated like any other standard Word document.



Whether you're an office manager who needs to standardize documents used by office staff, a sales person who needs to spend less time composing documents and more time selling, a secretary who wastes time sorting through dozens or hundreds of similar preprinted forms, or a business owner who wants to make everybody in the office more productive, FormsAssistant has the tools that you need.



FormsAssistant requires Microsoft Word for Windows (version 2000 or newer), and costs $29.95(US) for a single-user license. The program comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can purchase FormsAssistant securely online from http://www.momsoftco.com/, or download a free, fully functional 45-day trial version. Site and corporate licenses are available.



For more information, contact MomSoft, Principe de Vergara, 209 B-7B, Madrid 28002 Spain. Internet: http://www.momsoftco.com/ Email: support@momsoftco.com

