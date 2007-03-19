EPAM Systems Named #1 in Multiple Categories by Outsourcing Analysts

Lawrenceville, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2007 --EPAM Systems, Inc., the leading global offshore software development services company with development centers in Central and Eastern Europe, has been honored with a series of awards from the "Top 50 Best Managed Outsourcing Vendors" initiative. The rank was based on a comprehensive survey and analysis of 872 outsourcing vendors in 63 countries conducted by Brown-Wilson Group, a not-for-profit outsourcing management consulting firm, the author of "The Black Book of Outsourcing".



Following its inclusion in "50 Best Managed Outsourcing Vendors", EPAM has been selected the best-of-breed software engineering services provider in the sub-lists of "Top 10 ITO Offshore: Eastern/Central Europe" and "Top 10 ITO: Portals & Enterprise Content Management". In addition, the company has been listed in such categories as "Top 10 ITO: Specialty Application Development" and "Top 10 ITO: Data Warehousing, Data Mining & Business Intelligence" outranking a number of IT and offshore software development stalwarts globally.



"We were impressed with the outcome of the survey that had yielded remarkable responses helping to screen the 50 global top performing vendors, with the alignment of forces sometimes significantly differing from that of the mainstream," said Doug Brown, the co-author of "The Black Book of Outsourcing". "The notable fact is that we stayed completely unbiased and only had to tally the satisfaction ratings. EPAM's clients had stated their choice by rating the company so highly. The admirable position within a number of sub-categories of the "Top 50 Best Managed Outsourcing Vendors" testifies to the company's outstanding capability to deliver offshore software development services and solutions to the client's best satisfaction. Congratulations!"



"Responsiveness to customer needs and focus on providing premier offshore software development services are among the main priorities that drive our company's performance," commented Arkadiy Dobkin, EPAM CEO and President on EPAM's success. "We are extremely grateful to our clients and partners, who have shown trust in EPAM and afforded us the unique opportunity to be of service and value to them".



About Brown-Wilson Group

The Brown & Wilson Group has established the reputation of being the world's leading offshoring advisory, and the producer of the trusted annual ranking of the Top 50 "Best Managed" Global Outsourcing Vendors.



The Black Book of Outsourcing 2006 survey was distributed electronically to customers, employees, buyers, contractors and users worldwide. The respondents answered 26 questions on leadership impact, influence, management performance, client satisfaction, employee satisfaction and organizational excellence amongst IT outsourcing and BPO companies. Additionally, the surveyed expressed their views on innovation, growth, internal management practices and global results.



http://www.brown-wilson.com

http://www.theblackbookofoutsourcing.com



About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems is independently recognized as a global service provider that demonstrates leadership, innovation and outstanding performance in Information Technology Outsourcing. Founded in 1993, EPAM leads in software outsourcing technical excellence, quality assurance and proven experience of delivering leading edge services for clients globally. The company's offshore software development centers located across Russia, Hungary, Belarus, and Ukraine work in synergy with the client facing support and delivery operations in US, UK and Germany.



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, William Hill, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Schlumberger and Halliburton and technology leaders such as SAP, BEA Systems, Microsoft and Hyperion.



http://www.epam.com

