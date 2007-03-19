UTV Premieres 'Hattrick' Online at Rajshri.com

Mumbai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2007 --UTV Motion Pictures, one of India's leading studios, announced the online release of its forthcoming film 'Hattrick', day and date with its worldwide theatrical release, on India's leading broadband video portal, Rajshri.com. Directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, ‘Hattrick’ features Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Kunal Kapoor, Rimi Sen & Danny and is scheduled for worldwide release on March 16, 2007.



Says Siddharth Roy Kapur, Executive Vice President - Marketing, Distribution & Syndication, UTV Motion Pictures, "UTV is committed to increasing opportunities for audiences around the world to legally access our content in as convenient a manner as possible and in the best quality. Coupled with this, we are constantly looking to innovate on developing new revenue streams and this initiative is another example of that. We are very excited about this partnership with Rajshri.com and believe it is a win-win for all, the biggest winners being consumers worldwide. Rajshri.com has proved this model and its technological competence with the successful online premiere of Vivah and we are proud to partner with a company as transparent as Rajshri Media for the online distribution of ‘Hattrick’."



Rajjat A. Barjatya, Managing Director, Rajshri Media (P) Limited says "The Internet is emerging as an effective new medium of distribution and a potential new territory of exploitation of films for content owners. After the overwhelming response to the online release of Vivah, we were confident that progressive Indian filmmakers would realise the potential of online distribution and tap into this additional revenue stream. We could not have asked for a better partner than UTV in our quest to provide a legal alternative to moviegoers worldwide. Rajshri.com currently serves over 100,000 consumers on a daily basis from over 50 countries, many of which are not served by legitimate theatrical or home video distribution. In a very short span of time, Rajshri.com has become the first choice and one of the only sources of legitimate Indian entertainment content for global Indians and South Asians."



This offering is primarily designed to cater to the South Asian and NRI diaspora overseas. The original Hindi version of ‘Hattrick’ as well as subtitled versions will be available online. The film will be available for a 72-hour download on-demand 24/7 starting 12 noon IST from March 16. Low and High (DVD quality) bandwidth versions of the film will be available at USD 9.99 and USD 19.99 respectively.



About UTV Motion Pictures



Established in 1995, as a division within UTV, UTV Motion Pictures has arrangements with Hollywood majors - Disney, Fox Searchlight, Will Smith's company Overbrook. UTV Motion Pictures has initiated a studio model in India. Rang De Basanti, the only Asian film to nominate at the BAFTA's this year. Presently UTV has a slate for 12 films, which are at stages of production, scripting, story formation. Its upcoming projects include, Milan Luthria's 'Hattrick', co-productions with Fox Searchlight Mira Nair's masterpiece 'The Namesake' & Chris Rock stirrer 'I Think I love My Wife', Anurag Basu's Metro' Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Jodha-Akbar', Vivek Agnohotri film 'Goal' amongst others. UTV Motion Pictures is working with a roster of the best Indian filmmaking talent like Rakesyh Omprakash Mehra, Vishal Bhardwaj David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandkar. For more info log onto www.utvmotionpictures.com.



About Rajshri.com

Rajshri.com is India's premier broadband on-demand entertainment portal. With channels showcasing full-length movies, movie songs, music videos, TV shows, short films, documentaries, concerts, astrological predictions and lots more 24/7, Rajshri.com is fast emerging as the #1 choice for premium Indian video content online. Rajshri.com was launched in November 2006 with the online premiere of the Hindi blockbuster Vivah, day and date with its worldwide theatrical release, a first for Indian cinema. The site has grown tremendously in terms of content and features and serves more than 500,000 video streams everyday to broadband enabled consumers worldwide. Log onto www.rajshri.com.



About Rajshri Media (P) Limited

Rajshri Media is the recently incubated digital entertainment and new media arm of the 60-year-old Rajshri group, one of India's oldest, largest and most successful integrated entertainment houses. The company aims to create, aggregate and distribute rich, premium Indian content to digitally connected consumers worldwide. The mission of the company is to enrich the lives of millions across the world with the power of Indian wisdom, heritage and entertainment, using digital media and technology as an enabler.



Anil Kumar Singh

Manager - Search

Interactive Avenues Marketing Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

103, Uma Shikhar Building, Plot 541, 13th Road, Khar (west)

Mumbai- 400052

Phone : +912224699100

http://www.interactiveavenues.com

