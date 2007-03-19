CX-310-019: uCertify Announces Release Date for New PrepKit on SCJA Certification

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2007 --uCertify, a solution provider for IT certification exams has announced that PrepKit for SCJA certification exam CX-310-019 will be released on March 30, 2007. Customers can pre-order this PrepKit before the release date for just USD 29.97 instead of the normal price of USD 59.98.



An evaluation version of the PrepKit with 30 free questions is now available to download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/SUN/CX310-019.html



“Java has become the most sought after technology world wide. The SCJA certification exam is a perfect way for a candidate looking for a career in Java application development, to enter the Java domain.” Said Mark Smith, Director Product Management, uCertify.



He further added, “Our new PrepKit for the CX-310-019 exam offers complete and detailed coverage of all the exam objectives which will boost a candidate’s confidence and translate his aspirations into reality.”



The SCJA certification exam validates the basic knowledge of object-oriented concepts, UML representation of OO concepts, the Java programming language, and general knowledge of Java platforms and technologies.



The PrepKit for exam CX-310-019 comes with five full-length practice tests containing 330 realistic questions. Each question contains detailed explanations for the correct as well as incorrect answers options to help user understand the key concepts. The fully interactive pop quizzes assist candidates to assimilate the basic concepts of Java technology.



The uCertify SCJA PrepKit also contains detailed analysis for each answer option, over 130 study notes, interactive quizzes, tips and technical articles that ensure that users get an understanding of core technical concepts to pass their certification exam.



Useful features of the PrepKit CX-310-019 are the options to bookmark and add comments while taking a test or reading study notes. These can be used later to create customized tests that focus on users’ weak areas, so that they can overcome their shortcomings.



Comprehensive reporting tools identify user’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for improvements. There are a number of reports and tools that keep track of user’s progress and suggest a proper course of action.



The new SCJA PrepKit also guarantees full refund of money in case a candidate could not pass the exam in the first attempt. More information about the money back guarantee can be found at the uCertify web site.



About uCertify

Founded in 1996, uCertify is a leading developer of exam preparation solutions for certification exams. The continuously growing range of uCertify products include Exam Simulation PrepKits for MCSE 2003, MCSA, MCDBA, MCAD, OCA, OCP, A+, Network+, Security+, CIW Associate, CIW Professional, SCJP and other significant certifications.



For more information about uCertify, please visit http://www.ucertify.com

