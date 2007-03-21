Rileys – The UK’s Largest American Pool & Snooker Club Operator Pots Gold With Interactive Media Integration

Knutsford, Cheshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --Rileys have benefited from a multi-media campaign using SMS text, email and traditional direct mail to re-activate membership subscription. The campaign was tested in early 2006 and has now become the standard way to advise members their membership is due to lapse, replacing the direct mail system used previously.



“Membership attrition is a significant factor affecting the performance of our business, largely due to the seasonal nature of the business and inertia. The integrated platform enables us to be more pro-active in encouraging members to re-subscribe; and the reduction in costs compared with mailing and ability to target a transient population like students means this integrated approach works more effectively” said Chris Reid Commercial Director of Rileys.



“We have reviewed the various projects undertaken using our solutions during 2006 and made a particular award to Rileys for Innovation because they were able to build a process to apply a combination of solutions, including transactional data, to identify their target audience and then use a multi-media approach to access those people successfully,” said Rob Bielby Chief Executive of the Marketing Innovation Group.



Rileys Snooker have now taken the software licence to access the web based iNews and e-Msg platform themselves to take control of the process for themselves and send their own emails and text messages. The iNews solution allows them to build and send their own HTML emails including newsletters to club members to keep them informed of promotional events and drive footfall.



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is an award-winning digital direct marketing organisation, offering a unique 'Customer Farming' multi-channel strategy, intelligent data and communications solutions using its own software, the 'Intelligent Marketing' toolkit. Their unique solutions have already benefited the likes of Asda, Center Parcs, Debenhams, Harcourt, JD Williams, MandM Direct, Stanley Casinos, The Pier, Tote Sport and Viking Direct.



For more information and additional images on the Marketing Innovation Group please visit www.m-i-g.com, or contact Conrad Morris by phone on 01565 653000 or email on conrad.morris@m-i-g.com

