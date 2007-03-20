SEMcents.com Provides New Program to Make Money Blogging

Montevallo, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2007 --SEMCents announced today that it now has available a program to make money from the internet, by writing blog posts about weblog posts that can be found on SEMcents.com.



"This project allows anyone to make money by blogging, this program has been several years in research to find a program that can be done by anyone to make money from the internet", said Keith Cash, Editor. "Go to the site, find the blog post that interests you, click on the bar at bottom of post, write a blog post about the SEMcents posting and you make money".



The make money blogging will a regular feature at SEMcents.com



For more Information on SEMcents

http://www.SEMcents.com/



About SEMcent.com

SEMcents is a leading search marketing site to find ways to make money from the internet. Semcents.com has developed out of the passion of generating leads and website traffic for customers and never ending pursuit of making money from the internet.



Resources available for SEO-Search engine marketing work, Generating sales leads from your website, website hosting and website creation.



Contact:

Marketing

SEMcents.com

240 County Road 100

Montevallo Alabama 35115

Email and Phone contact available on website

http://www.semcents.com

