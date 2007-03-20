3-Minute and Rapid e-Learning Workshop Features Development Costs Down to 30%, Speed up to 300%

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2007 --e-Learning expert Ray Jimenez, PhD presents hands-on and practical delivery of e-Learning content that cuts the costs down to 30% and increases the speed of delivery by 300%. The workshop demonstrates how to extend and expand the use of authoring tools and LMSes in rapidly changing business conditions and job expectations. Workshops are scheduled to start on June 4, 2007 and premieres at New York City, NY.



Based on Dr. Jimenez’s latest book release, 3-Minute e-Learning, the workshop will facilitate leaders to focus on rapid applications and immediate performance on the job. This will teach managers, instructional designers and e-Learning developers how to focus on finding “application points” to streamline and help participants use the lessons immediately on the job demands. Additionally, it will provide numerous examples and case studies on how to implement content by drastically cutting costs and speeding up delivery time.



The workshop also covers an orientation of new trends and developments in software that can rapidly make it easy and convenient to create and deliver content, instructing the participants on the concept of 3-Minute and Rapid e-Learning: rapid, fast, competitive, concise, technology, metrics and performance-driven that adds value to organizations.



Participants will have the following take-aways worth over $500:

• 3-Minute e-Learning Train-the-Trainer Kit

• Book, demos, and templates

• Storyboard Builder and Budgeting Software

• Demos, prototypes, examples

• Process of rapid content development for SMEs

• Ray Jimenez’s book 3-Minute e-Learning



The workshop will be held in New York, NY, June 4, 2007; Schaumburg, IL, June 7, 2007; Vienna, VA (Washington DC), June 12, 2007 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. For more details, please visit this link http://www.vignettestraining.com/3mel_workshop.htm

You may also call (626) 930-0160 or e-mail support@vignettestraining.com



Vignettes for Training, Inc. (VFT) is an e-learning services company providing publication, research and educational services.



Contact:

Maricel Sesdoyro

Director for Client Services

1191 Huntington Drive, 188

Duarte, Ca 91010, USA

Phone: 626 930 0160

Email: support@vignettestraining.com

http://www.vignettestraining.com

