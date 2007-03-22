Creating Highly Engaging e-Learning, Faster and Lower Cost, Workshop on Scenario-Based e-Learning (SBL)

Pasadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --e-Learning expert Dr. Ray Jimenez presents a hands-on and methodological approach to Creating a Highly Engaging Scenario-Based Learning (SBL) Workshop—decreasing costs and development time. Using SBLs put the learners on the spot through high-interactive and high-discovery methods of learning. The workshop covers extending SBLs from simulated events to real-life application and identifying where SBLs work the best in job-related learning demands. Workshops start on June 5, 2007 and premieres in New York City, NY.



Based on Dr. Jimenez’s upcoming book, Sex and Violence in e-Learning, the workshop discusses understanding models of SBLs. Participants will learn: how to create powerful, engaging and provocative stories and scenarios; how to add conflict, challenges, characters, and themes to meet learning objectives; construct SBLs for different types of training, e.g. sales, compliance, technical, software, etc.;develop SBLs faster and at lower costs; select the right type of simulation software and delivery methods.



”Engaging Scenario-Based e-Learning” means using primal emotions of conflict, pain, and pleasure which motivate learners. Without these emotions and characters embedded in SBLs, they become boring and fail to “engage the learners”, according to Dr. Jimenez.



Participants will have the following take-aways worth over $500:

• Advance Workshop Activity: “My most embarrassing moment taught me…”

Ray Jimenez will host an advance social-networking through a WIKI to involve participants online and—before the wokrshop—in building an SBL through collaborative and virtual method. Participants will construct mini-SBLs on “My most embarrassing moment taught me…” The selected winner (participant, peer-rated) will receive $1,000 worth of services to produce a mini-SBL provided by Ray Jimenez.

• Reference hand-out on Scenario-Based Learning (SBL)

• Demos, and templates, resources



The workshop will be held in New York, NY, June 5, 2007, Schaumburg, IL, June 8, 2007, Vienna, VA (Washington DC), June 13, 2007 – from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. For more details, please visit this link http://www.vignettestraining.com/3mel_workshop.htm



You may also call (626) 930-0160 or e-mail support@vignettestraining.com.



Vignettes for Training, Inc. (VFT) is an e-learning services company providing publication, research and educational services.



Contact:

Maricel Sesdoyro

Director for Client Services

1191 Huntington Drive, 188

Duarte, Ca 91010, USA

Phone: 626 930 0160

Email: support@vignettestraining.com

www.vignettestraining.com

