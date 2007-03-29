SWGSoft Releases New Software: Juicy Business Cards 1.30

Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2007 --Juicy Business Cards comes with 36 business card templates and about 200 backgrounds. If it’s insufficient any picture in one of great variety of graphic formats (jpg/png/bmp/gif/etc.) can be added as a background. Background options such as gradient, its position and direction make the process of card creation fascinating and fruitful. The possibility of choosing one of ten text layouts deprives from necessity of positioning text manually.



Text options such as font, style, color, size and the ability to add color frames with different degrees of transparency will help in creating unique business card. If these options are still insufficient the image of the card may be saved in one of most common graphic formats (jpg/bmp/png/gif/tif/etc) and modified in any image editor. The software provides you with the possibility to print out the created business cards immediately on printer or order high-quality prints.



The program uses familiar graphic editor interface, which means that any person who worked with one can start using Juicy Business Cards without additional training. It does not require any design skills. Plus, it can be tried free of charge.



Juicy Business Cards is distributed electronically over the Internet; free demo version is available at http://www.juicybc.com/ for evaluation.



The price of a single copy is 29.95 US Dollars.



SWGSoft is an independent software developing company producing specialized image editing applications. The company specialty is software that assists in Graphics creation. If you have any questions, would like to request editor’s copy, want to inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, or have a business proposal, please contact Kotov Boris at http://www.juicybc.com/support.php



System Requirements:

- Operating system: Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/2003

- RAM: 256 MB

- Hard Disk: 50 MB Free

- Display: at least 800x600 pixels



Company Website: http://www.swgsoft.com/

Product Page: http://www.juicybc.com/

Screenshots: http://www.juicybc.com/bus-cards.jpg

Sample Business Cards: http://www.juicybc.com/

Download: http://www.juicybc.com/dl-juicybc.php

Buy Link: http://www.juicybc.com/pro-business-cards.php

