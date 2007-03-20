Irish Corporate Podcasting Expert To Speak At The Corporate Podcasting Summit Europe

Dublin, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2007 --With the continued challenge of enhancing the effectiveness of marketing and communications budgets, hundreds of European businesses will be gathering at the Corporate Podcasting Summit Europe.



They will be there to discover if corporate podcasting it a platform they can embrace in their communications mix to connect with consumers, employees and stakeholders alike.



Irish based branding, marketing and media strategist Krishna De, Managing Director of Oneocean Ltd, will be one of the key speakers at the Corporate Podcasting Summit and bringing her global expertise of building corporate brands, employer brands and personal brands.



She will be speaking about the benefits of corporate podcasting as an external marketing tool and as a corporate communications platform to engage employees and investors.



Commenting about the summit Krishna De stated “The Corporate Podcasting Summit Europe provides an excellent forum for marketers, human resources professionals and corporate communications experts to hear from other European businesses how they have embraced the new and accessible medium of podcasting.



Corporate Podcasting is an exciting platform to extend the reach of our communications quickly, at very low cost and in a format that enables people to listen to your communication at a time and place that suits their busy schedule.



At this time, there are relatively few organisations who have embraced corporate Podcasting as a platform. The Corporate Podcasting Summit is coming at an opportune time to support organisations in discovering the advantages corporate podcasting has in expressing your corporate brand and employer brand in an engaging way.”



The Corporate Podcasting Summit Europe is being held in Kensington, London between the 19-20 March 2007.



About Krishna De: Krishna De is a branding and business development strategist and author of the highly acclaimed Irish business blog, Biz Growth News. She hosts two corporate podcasts and consults with clients across the globe on how to build their brand and position themselves as the expert of choice.



She is also the creator and of “Corporate Podcasting Secrets”, a programme teaching businesses about the strategies, benefits and best practices in corporate podcasting.

