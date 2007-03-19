EVE Online Strategy Guide Now Available From Killer Guides Ltda

Sao Paolo, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2007 --Online game guide publisher Killer Guides Ltda. adds EVE Online to their portfolio with a 173 page EVE Online Strategy Guide. The professionally illustrated hint book is now available for $19.99 at http://www.killerguides.com.



The immensely popular space game EVE Online is now being explained in the unofficial EVE Online Strategy Guide. Written to give new players and easy start and to provide veterans with the necessary insight into game mechanics it appeals to all parts of the game's broad audience. The main objectives of the game – interacting with other players through negotiation or fighting and accumulating wealth – take up the majority of the 173 pages.



Developed over the course of three months and with the help of EVE community members, writers and illustrators it aims to provide a one-stop strategy resource for players of CCP's space game. Whether it is specialized strategies for virtual space pirates or tactics to take out in-game mining operations – the guide offers a self-help manual that the pilots of the digital world do not want to miss.



Aside from advice on how to handle interpersonal accounts in a more or less friendly way, the EVE Online Strategy Guide explains on how to manage computer generated content. Agent mission walk-throughs, skill training guidelines and fitting guides address common problems among the players.



EVE Online, a game that has gathered significant press coverage since it's release offers a virtual world where players can mine, trade and fight each other in true science fiction environment. The game offers a free 14 day trial at www.eve-online.com.



Killer Guides is a publisher of unofficial strategy guides and limits itself to the persistent worlds among online games Covering titles like World of Warcraft, Everquest 2 and Final Fantasy XI, the company has released over 80 products within the last 12 months. All guides can be purchased and downloaded at www.killerguides.com.

