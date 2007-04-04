COO of iLink says “We’re going places.” iLink Systems Inc. Headquarters Moving to Downtown Bellevue to Accommodate Expansion

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --iLink Systems, an end-to-end software solutions provider and Microsoft Gold certified partner, today announced the relocation of its Bellevue, Washington headquarters. A dramatic increase in demand for iLink’s Product Development and IT consulting services necessitated a move to a downtown office four times the size of the previous one.



Scheduled to open on March 19, the new offices are located at 110 - 110th Ave NE, Suite 215, Bellevue WA 98004, in Bellevue's downtown core. Growing rapidly from 10 employees in 2002, iLink is expected to employ more than 125 by the end of 2007. iLink also opened offices in Fairfax, VA, in 2005 and in Atlanta, GA earlier this year.



“We are going places, to coin a phrase” said Vishwenath Kizhapandal, CEO, iLink Systems. “Our new headquarters office accommodates the expanding needs of our customers and the growth of all of our functional units, including product development, system integration and IT consulting. We’ve seen rapid growth in all of the areas we serve, particularly because of the rising demand for cost effective, scalable .Net solutions at the Enterprise and ISV levels. We have an increasing number of projects that involve migrating from a non-Microsoft to Microsoft platform.”



“In 2002, there were just a few of us working out of iLink’s offices in downtown Bellevue with a handful of clients” said Prem Kandalu, who started as a Developer and has become a Technical Architect at iLink Systems. “Since then we have moved offices twice and our client list has grown to over 100, which has created a lot of room for career development. I am very happy to be part of an entrepreneurial family that has given me so many opportunities to grow, personally and professionally. “



About iLink Systems

iLink Systems is a software solution provider offering product development services to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Application Service Providers (ASPs), including horizontal solutions for User Experience, Information Work, Business Intelligence, Business Process Integration, Mobility, and eMarketing enablement, vertical solutions for enterprise and medium sized businesses in Telecom, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, Non-profit, and Online Retail, and migration to Microsoft technologies from other platforms (ISV NXT).



iLink’s clients include GE Healthcare, Alcatel's Genesys, Talisma, and Bentley in the ISV space and companies like Cingular Wireless, Hewlett Packard, Microsoft in the enterprise space. As a Microsoft Gold Partner and Vendor, iLink is positioned among the top Microsoft based solution providers. iLink operates from its offices in Seattle WA, Fairfax VA, Atlanta, GA and Chennai, India. More information can be found at www.ilink-systems.com or please contact:

