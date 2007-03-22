Families Find Personal Connections Through Everton’s Online Genealogical Helper and Family Group Sheets and Pedigree Files Now Online at WorldVitalRecords.com

Provo, Utah -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --Imagine searching for years for information about a great uncle, exhausting resources and not knowing where to turn for help. Then one day, you attend a genealogy conference and learn that all 60 years of the Everton’s Genealogical Helper and the Everton Pedigree Files and Family Group Sheets are now online, and this uncle just happens to be located amongst these records. Not only is his name there, but also a collection of names that include his children you never knew existed, as well as each of their vital records.



This is just one example of how many individuals throughout the world are finding connections to their families through the Everton’s Genealogical Helper and more than 150,000 Everton Pedigree Files and Family Group Sheets, totaling more than 1.8 million records from 1700 to 1930. These pedigree files and family group sheets are exclusive to WorldVitalRecords.com and are no longer available at Everton.



“These original forms have been preserved, digitized, indexed and are now available at World Vital Records. Granted, these are a secondary source, but the submitter’s name, address, and date of submission is found on nearly every document. Loaded with clues to family relationships, you may find your ancestors among the 150,000+ documents now online,” said Leland Meitzler, Managing Editor, Everton Publishers.



Everton’s Online Genealogical Helper and the Family Group Sheets and Pedigree File collection have been compiled by thousands of people and are benefiting the lives of many.



“Since we launched the Everton Genealogical Helper archive and the Everton Pedigree Files and Family Group Sheet collection, they have quickly become our most popular subscription databases, based on our page view analytics. They are only slightly behind our most popular dataset, the Social Security Death Index (SSDI), which is free to all users,” said David Lifferth, President, WorldVitalRecords.com.



Another genealogy enthusiast from Annandale, Virginia recently shared a success story with WorldVitalRecords.com relating to how she found information pertaining to her family members by accessing Everton’s Genealogical Helper.



“I never suspected that my family would actually be in Everton’s Genealogical Helper online at WorldVitalRecords.com. My family’s last name is really uncommon and basically everyone in the US who has my last name is related to me. Finding even three hits in the Genealogical Helper was just a miracle for me because I have been looking for years for information and I thought I had covered all my bases, and more than that, I thought I would have to do research onsite to keep going.”



In the very early 1980’s, Everton Publishers was one of the few companies in the field that compiled genealogy data and made it available to the public. Between 1977 and 2000, they invited individuals from all over the world to submit family group sheets and pedigree files.



“We are pleased to house these records at WorldVitalRecords.com and are thrilled that so many people are finding long lost connections to their loved ones. Everton’s family group sheets and pedigree files contain over 1,500,000 names, and a wealth of valuable family history research conducted over the past 50 years and from each state. This is original, interactive, community generated, genealogical research, and will be an extremely valuable addition to the WorldVitalRecords.com databases,” said Walter Fuller, President and Publisher, Everton Publishers.



The online Genealogical Helper is set up in a friendly format allowing users to view the Helper page by page, highlight portions of text, share sections of the Helper with others through email, zoom in and out on the pages, and also print. In the past, only 10 years of the magazine were indexed online. Now individuals can access Genealogical Helper magazines (more than 10,000 pages) at WorldVitalRecords.com from 1946-2006. Each issue contains up to 200 pages.



“If you go back to 1947, and someone is talking about their great, great grandfather, then most likely, you have an original account that goes back 100-200 years. That is the glory of genealogical periodicals, you can go back that far and see original accounts of your loved ones. Having records from someone who is already deceased, someone is related to you, whether you realize it or not, is beyond its worth in money, it’s priceless,” said Amanda Forson, Genealogical Consultant, WorldVitalRecords.com.



