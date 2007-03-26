Honestech’s Leading Fireman CD and DVD Burner 3.0 Available for Trial

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2007 --Honestech, Inc., a leading developer and marketer of digital video software technology for multimedia content on PCs, has released a trial version of its leading Fireman CD/DVD Burner 3.0. Burning DVD’s and CD’s at surprisingly fast speed, Fireman 3.0 enables PC users to easily create multi-session data CD/DVDs, audio CDs, MP3 CDs, video discs and ISO images.



Fireman 3.0 incorporates point-and-click technology to allow even the novice PC user to quickly and easily burn CDs and DVDs. Simply drag and drop files and folders into Fireman 3.0 from Explorer and click the “burn” button. Users can also create, continue and complete multi-session data disks. Additionally, Fireman 3.0 supports on the fly recording, directly from Video Cameras and other Video and Audio input sources, so there is no need to worry about multi-step recording or hard-drive free space. When recording directly to DVD, users can watch the live video stream in a widow on their PC desktop.



Fireman 3.0 can burn CDs and DVDs of music, video or data in less than half the time it takes competing products to burn. Supporting dual-layer burning, Fireman 3.0 also enables the creation of video CDs and super video CDs and supports CD/DVD erasure and disc/writer information viewing. Also supports LightScribe compatible DVD writers and media which label the optical discs within hardware supporting direct laser labeling.



For more information about Fireman 3.0 and other Honestech products including; VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe an Analog to Digital Video format conversion kit, MY IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, DVD Authoring Studio 2.0 and Video Patrol 5.0 an internet access video surveillance system please visit the Honestech web site at www.Honestech.com. Honestech products are also available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Radio Shack, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, and Amazon.com.



About Honest Technology Co., Ltd.

Honest Technology Co., Ltd. is a premier supplier of digital video communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honest Technology is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video.

