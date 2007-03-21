AMG’s Samaritan Manor Brings New Jobs to Detroit

Southfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --Advantage Management Group (AMG) (http://www.amgltc.com) hosted the first of two job fairs on March 14, 2007 for their brand new skilled nursing facility, The Samaritan Manor. The Samaritan Manor is the first new skilled nursing center to open in the City of Detroit in more than twenty years. Over 700 applicants filed into the Samaritan Manor to apply for approximately 150 new jobs on Detroit’s east side. Scheduled to open in May, the Samaritan Manor will house 120 residents in four distinct neighborhoods on the 4th floor of the Samaritan Center. Each neighborhood has its own resident lounge and dining area, and features spacious private and semi-private rooms.



“We are proud to bring an innovative skilled nursing facility with new jobs into the City of Detroit. The Samaritan Manor, with its neighborhood concept and 38 private rooms, will change the way city residents view nursing home care”, stated President Reginald Hartsfield. The second job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, March 21, 2007 from noon to 6 p.m. at The Samaritan Manor.



AMG also manages The Manor of Battle Creek, The Manor of Farmington Hills, The Manor of Northwest Detroit, The Manor of Novi, The Manor of Southgate, and The Manors of Wayne Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Centers.



About Advantage Management Group (AMG)

Since 1991, Advantage Management Group (AMG), a privately held corporation, has been the provider of choice for regulatory consulting, mock surveys, interim and operations management, and education to Long Term Care and Assisted Living facilities throughout the United States. AMG manages skilled nursing facilities in the state of Michigan under The Manors brand (www.themanors.net). With a focus on quality care, unique resident programs, and positive clinical and financial outcomes, AMG is working to change the face of long term nursing care from the traditional medical model to person-centered care. For more information on AMG, visit our website at www.amgltc.com.



