ValueRich Small-cap Financial Expo Gives Birth to Global Online Investment Banking Community at South Beach Launch Party

West Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --ValueRich, Inc., the financial and corporate media specialists who “Think Small-Cap!,” announce the official launch of iValueRich.com, their new online financial community where public and private companies can raise capital, go public and increase market exposure, and investment professionals can increase deal flow and go global with their placement power.



Small-cap companies have met face to face with multiple investment banking firms at Bankers’ Row during ValueRich Expo events for years. These high-energy financial networking events have gained a reputation for success, but the ValueRich team wanted to make an even greater impact. “While Bankers’ Row at the Expo got phenomenal results, it wasn’t enough,” said Joseph Visconti, President and CEO of ValueRich, Inc. “We still had a steady stream of requests from company CEOs for banking referrals between events. We wanted some kind of year-round model to help small companies raise capital.”



The success of MySpace, YouTube, and other Web 2.0 sites inspired Visconti and his team to make an industry-first move. “We realized that if we could add true business and financial functionality to the social networking model, we would bring the entire small-cap financial industry together on a non-stop global basis,” said Visconti.



After extensive development, iValueRich.com and its online version of Bankers’ Row, was born. Now, company executives can begin networking and immediately submit their company’s financial needs to a large group of financial professionals on Bankers’ Row.



Attendees of the ValueRich Small-cap Financial Expo in Miami, March 27-28, 2007, will be among the first to meet the “virtual” son of Bankers' Row. The iValueRich.com launch party will take place in South Beach’s ultra-chic hotspot The Shore Club.



To register for the Miami Expo, visit http://www.valuerichonline.com/expo/mi07/.



Become a free member of iValueRich.com at http://www.ivaluerich.com.



To inquire about becoming a part of iValueRich.com Bankers’ Row, e-mail: maki@valuerichonline.com



About ValueRich, Inc.

ValueRich, Inc. operates various online and offline media-based properties for corporate and financial professionals, including ValueRich magazine; the large-scale ValueRich Small-cap Financial Expos and the industry-wide online financial community iValueRich.com. The Company’s corporate mission is to create the world’s largest and most active community of financial professionals and small-cap public company executives through its integrated portfolio of products and services.



