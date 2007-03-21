Crush m Records Attains New Business Manager

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --Crush m Records has hired a new Business Manager Elizabeth Whitener, (aka Izzy Glass).



Whitener, a well known Promoter and Entertainment Manager worked as a "pre" talent scout for labels such as CBS and Capitol Records. She has also successfully promoted a bevy of San Francisco venues.



"Crush m Records, although a small label, is nationally (& exclusively) distributed by City Hall Records. When asked about her new opportunity at the label,Whitener said "My goal is to market and support the label. Lets see the distributor struggle to catch up with demands for more Crush M Record's product... but is that not every managers dream?"



Look for When Girls Collide at SXSW. ...March 16th @ Friends, Austin Texas. It's the Berkelee School of Music Alumni Stage Rewind series. You can also learn more about the band on their website at www.whengirlscollide.com



To contact the record label, or When Girls Collide, or to inquire about their Electronic Recording Studio that is now set up and open for business in Austin, please email Elizabeth at studio@whengirlscollide.com or call Elizabeth at 954-253-2468.

