e-Zest Solutions Reported Overwhelming response at CeBIT 2007 Hannover, Germany

Pune, Maharashtra, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --e-Zest has expressed pleasure for such a great response when overall popularity of CeBIT was doubted by many. Visitors are coming from all around the Europe and response from non-European is also appreciable.



Mr. Devendra Deshmukh asserted, “We are getting a very good response from the visitors and pleased to have our stall favorite amongst CIOs, CTOs & other CXOs looking for Software Outsourcing Partner. We have identified Europe as a strategic market for e-Zest and that is why we had decided to come here and be a part of world’s largest IT trade fair.”



e-Zest is showcasing various technology competencies like Microsoft .NET 2.0/3.0 and Sun Java 2/5 and domain and enterprise competencies like Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Sports, CRM and BI at stand C16 in India Pavilion Hall 8 of CeBIT 2007 which specially dedicated for outsourcing.



Mr. Devendra Deshmukh (CEO), Mr. Ashish Gupta (CTO), Mr. Umesh Kulkarni (Sr. Sales Manager) and Satish Chavan (Sr. Solution Architect) are present at stand C16 for discussion. You can visit http://www.e-zest.net for more information.



About e-Zest:

e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (http://www.e-zest.net) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified offshore software outsourcing company expertise in Outsourced Product Development and custom software development. e-Zest has served 80+ industry leader clients in four continents about a decade with 150+ software professionals on board. e-Zest offers its services to ISVs/IT Services, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Legal, Education, Sports, HR & Travel business verticals. e-Zest have dedicated Microsoft & Sun Competency Centers which focus on solutions and services on based Microsoft .NET (2.0/3.0) and Sun Java EE (2.0/5.0) respectively. e-Zest is Microsoft Gold Certified Partner & Sun Associate Partner. e-Zest is member of various industry associations like NASSCOM, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and MCCIA. It is a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and has branch offices at London UK and San Francisco USA.

