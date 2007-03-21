First Free On-demand Electronic Medical Records Service has Launched

Yerevan, Armenia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --EMRian is the first electronic medical records service for general practitioners, private medical practices and health professionals. The basic FREE version offers patients demographics, comprehensive scheduling and encounters’ tracking. Getting started with EMRian you only need internet access.



EMRian http://emrian.com announces the first web-based FREE on-demand Electronic Medical Records service for general practitioners, small medical practices and private clinics. The service allows medical practices to store and access relevant patients’ data, schedule and update appointments, enter patients’ medical records from multiple locations through secure connection using advanced internet technologies. EMRian keeps a log of anyone who has modified data in the system to be compliant with HIPAA.



EMRian system is designed for productive integration of all medical staff (doctors, nurses, pharmacist, and medical teams), and complete clinical functions (including appointment scheduling, visits, patient records, medical histories, examinations, charge capture, labs, referrals, medications and prescriptions, administrative and quality reports). Our objective is to improve the satisfaction of clients and the efficiency of medical staff. EMRian has limited functionality which will be increased and provided on demand. EMRian free version will help you identify the needs for your particular office prior to signing up for the premium features.



Now everybody is invited to try this service for FREE at http://emrian.com. Feedback module is available for your suggestions and comments.



About EMRian

EMRian http://emrian.com is a convenient on-line solution for general practitioners, small medical practices and private clinics that need to manage their health practice efficiently. EMRian is a multi-function and multi-purpose interactive web-based medical records service suite for doctors. The current basic version is provided free, although premium features will be added in the near future.



Contact: Gayane Dallakyan

Sales and Marketing

Tel.: +37410-219795

Fax: +37410-219799

Email: gayane.dallakyan@emrian.com

URL: http://emrian.com

