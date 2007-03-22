ValueRich to Celebrate Successful Expo and Web 2.0 Community Launch at Shore Club in South Beach

West Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --Only one week left to register and join America’s premiere celebration of small-caps at the ValueRich Small-cap Financial Expo, March 27-28, 2007, at the InterContinental Miami Hotel, located in the heart of Miami’s exploding Brickell Avenue financial district.



This year’s event showcases 47 companies, including: Ener1, Inc. (OTC: ENEI), Lorus Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LRP; TSX: LOR), Intelligentias, Inc. (OTC: ITLI), PureDepth, Inc. (OTC: PDEP), Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBIO), and 1st Global Financial Corporation (OTC: FGBF.PK; XERTA: ZUM.DE).



Every ValueRich Small-cap Expo offers a unique format of expo-style exhibition, leadership-level business development, Web cast financial presentations, and a Bankers’ Row, where public company executives can meet with multiple investment banks under one roof. ValueRich also offers its ever-growing audience of investment bankers, fund managers, institutional and accredited investors, research analysts, accountants, and attorneys plenty of opportunities to solidify new relationships at lavish networking events.



This year, attendees are invited to celebrate the end of the first day with an after-party at The Shore Club, the hottest hotel in South Beach, where celebrities such as Janet Jackson, Denzel Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio, Britney Spears and Beyonce Knowles have been spotted. Guests will sample complimentary hand-rolled Toraño Cigars, while sipping signature drinks featuring Donald Trump’s own Trump Vodka. Also present will be members of the Florida Marlins Mermaids cheerleading squad.



ValueRich is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the launch of iValueRich.com, the new Web 2.0 community where public and private companies raise capital, go public and get market exposure. It is where investment banks go global with their placement power, and increase deal flow. iValueRich.com is the only industry-wide financial community offering money-making tools for everyone.



Join the iValueRich.com community free at http://www.ivaluerich.com



Registration costs $395 for the two-day http://www.valuerichonline.com/expo/mi07/



About ValueRich, Inc.

ValueRich, Inc. operates various online and offline media-based properties for corporate and financial professionals, including ValueRich magazine; the large-scale ValueRich Small-cap Financial Expos and the industry-wide online financial community iValueRich.com. The Company’s corporate mission is to create the world’s largest and most active community of financial professionals and small-cap public company executives through its integrated portfolio of products and services.

