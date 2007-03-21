Benison International Appoints Steven R. Wilson as New Chief Operating Officer

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --Today, Benison International Group, the one-stop business consulting and office solutions source, announced the hiring of Steven R. Wilson as their Chief Operating Officer. As a new member of the Benison team at www.benisoninternational.com, Wilson will help strengthen client relationships, enhance operational excellence and give back to the community.



“Due to customer demand for cost-effective equipment, technology, promotional products, financial consulting, and marketing services, we needed an experienced expert to help us with this rapid growth,” says Benison International Group CEO Michael Lara. “With Steven’s extensive financial and marketing background, and sincere interest in our charitable goals, we hope to exceed customer expectations and contribute more to our BeniWish Program.”



Wilson has a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Cincinnati and studied finance at the University of North Carolina and marketing at the University of Michigan. Prior to joining Benison, he was Burrows Paper Corporation’s V.P. of Sales and Marketing, Mead Corporation’s Director of Marketing and the national accounts manager for a European subsidiary of International Paper based in Cologne, Germany.



Most recently, Wilson was the president and CEO of Beaverite Corporation, a Tier One parts supplier to General Motors and Daimler Chrysler. While there, he completed a successful turnaround of the company and a resulting sale to a private equity group.



Through Benison International Group, you can:



• Save time and money purchasing the office equipment (software, hardware, furniture, products, and more) you need at significantly discounted prices;



• Increase awareness, empower your team and thank customers with unique promotional products using your brand image;



• Obtain financing and negotiate with key stakeholders to grow your business fast;



• Boost sales with a targeted, marketing strategy and customer service program;



• Avoid costly startup mistakes and manage business challenges to ensure long-term success;



• Be your own boss and enhance your lifestyle with a solid business plan and worldwide, franchise-development opportunities;



• Develop a unique brand and website that set you apart from the competition; and



• Support local charities through your purchase and the BeniWish Program!



For more information, please visit www.benisoninternational.com or call (305)347-5183.



About Benison International Group, LLC

Established in 1997 and located in the downtown financial district of Miami, FL, Benison International Group, LLC is the one-stop resource for office solutions and business consulting services. Our experienced management team provides expert guidance for everyday business challenges. We help customers find the appropriate equipment, technology, marketing, and financial solutions they need to achieve their strategic business goals quickly and cost-effectively. While maintaining high quality standards and discrete, personalized communications, we focus on each client's unique situation. Benison serves a wide variety of clients in industries ranging from Wall Street investment banking to construction. At the same time, we give 25% of all profits back to the community through our BeniWish Foundation. For more information, please visit www.benisoninternational.com or call (305)347-5183.



