Learn to Build a Business for Extra Security on StartupNation Radio March 24

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --Marci Alboher Author of One Person, Multiple Careers, to offer expertise on “The Slash Effect”



What:

Marci Alboher, author of One Person, Multiple Careers, www.heymarci.com, to offer small business expertise on StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com. She will share real stories of those who’ve succeeded as “entrepreneur/employees,” and tips for moving between the two roles and finding the perfect job to complement your entrepreneurial goals.



"Many entrepreneurs hold onto a job while building their business, or seek the ideal job ‘on the side’ to provide that extra security,” Alboher says. “So it's no doubt that entrepreneur/employee is one of the more common slash combinations around."



Who:

Alboher is a writer/speaker/coach who focuses on workplace and career issues. A former corporate lawyer, she got interested in the many ways careers are being reinvented when she used law to springboard into a new career as a freelance journalist.



She regularly contributes to The New York Times, and her articles have appeared in Travel and Leisure, The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Time Out New York and Legal Affairs, among other national publications.

Alboher also is on the executive committee of the New York Writers Workshop and leads writing workshops at the JCC of Manhattan, The Makor/Steinhardt Center of the 92nd St. Y, and other venues around New York City.



When:

Saturday, March 24, 2007

Listen live (radio or online) or call in 866-557-8278

(7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, March 26



Why:

Get valuable tips from entrepreneurial experts and StartupNation Radio hosts Jeff and Rich Sloan, and start your small business now!



Appear on StartupNation Radio and get expert advice for your startup!

Visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp or call-in 866-557-8278 (7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions live on the air. If chosen, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNation and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television. If you’d like to have Jeff and Rich Sloan speak at your next event, contact Melanie Rembrandt at Melanie@startupnation.com,

248-540-9660 ext. 333.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333

