EC-212-32: uCertify launches new PrepKit for E-Commerce Architect Exam

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --uCertify, a leading developer of IT certification exam preparation solutions, has announced the availability of E-Commerce Architect Exam 212-32 PrepKit on March 30, 2007. Customers can pre-order this PrepKit until March 30, 2007 for only US$29.97 and save US$30 over the normal price of US$59.98.



An evaluation version of the PrepKit with 30 free questions is now available for immediate download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/EC-Council/EC-212-32.html



The EC Council CEP exam 212-32 provides credit towards Certified e-Business Associate as well as Certified e-Business Professional certifications. This exam covers fundamental e-business concepts such as digital economy, retailing in electronic commerce (e-tailing), Internet consumers, e-service, market research, advertisement in e-commerce, and company-centric B2B.



Mark Smith, Director of Product Management for uCertify, remarked - “E-business has become the most popular mode of business transaction. E-business is not only for buying or selling but also for servicing customers and collaborating with business partners, the big business corporations are rethinking in terms of Internet and its new capabilities, so they need certified e-business professionals.’’



He further said, “We help you get CEP certified by providing a newly developed PrepKit, that has been designed in such a way that you don't have to search for books and other study material, as the PrepKit contain everything you require to pass your CEP certification exams.”



The PrepKit for the CEP exam 212-32 comes with 5 realistic tests containing 330 challenging questions. The correct as well as incorrect answers have been explained in considerable detail so as to broaden the users’ understanding of the technical issues.



Apart from the practice questions and study notes, the EC-Council CEP PrepKit also contains short tutorials, study notes, articles, exam tips and 'how to' so that the user can identify question patterns, key concepts and little known tips essential for passing the exam.



The 212-32 PrepKit includes adaptive and diagnostic tests and fully interactive pop quizzes which facilitates a user to acquire greater knowledge of technical concepts. Comprehensive reporting tools identify the users’ strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for improvements.



This PrepKit comes with 100% money back guarantee. If a user doesn’t get certified in the first attempt, uCertify will refund the money. No questions asked!



About uCertify

Founded in 1996, uCertify is a leading developer of exam preparation solutions for certification exams. The continuously growing range of uCertify products includes Exam Simulation PrepKits for MCSE 2003, MCSA, MCDBA, MCAD, OCA, OCP, A+, Network+, Security+, CIW Associate, CIW Professional, SCJP and other significant certifications.



More information about uCertify is available at: http://www.ucertify.com .

