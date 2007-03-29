TotalCare IT Solutions Quickly Becoming Preferred IT Provider for NC Banks

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2007 --TotalCare IT Solutions, leading provider of IT management to small and medium-sized businesses in the Carolinas, is taking part in the North Carolina Bankers Association’s (NCBA) 2007 Bank Directors Assembly this week, held at the Greensboro-High Point Airport Marriott .



“As we continue to expand our footprint in the Carolinas’ financial market, it is important that we have a strong presence at the Bank Directors Assembly,” says Tim Finnegan, TotalCare program director. “We have a team of seasoned experts in the banking industry on hand to answer directors’ questions about how to best align technology with their business and how outsourcing the tactical, day-to-day management of IT can enhance their bottom lines.”



Four Oaks Bank, TrustAtlantic Financial Corporation, Carolina Trust Bank, Cape Fear Bank and Mutual Community Savings Bank are among the many TotalCare clients in the financial industry that are leading the way in technology management.



When internal IT staff is responsible for all of the day-to-day IT management in addition to more strategic company projects, they easily become overworked. Furthermore, recent studies have also shown IT professionals work avoidable overtime due to the lack of automation of repetitive and time-consuming IT processes such as software upgrades, patch management, security vulnerability assessment, inventory and new machine deployment.



More and more institutions, particularly those in the financial sector, are finding that there is one solution that can resolve these issues, thus creating more efficient internal IT departments. These organizations are outsourcing the tactical day-to-day tasks associated with IT support to providers like TotalCare.



In addition to reducing the work load and overtime hours for internal IT staff, companies are finding that outsourcing is less expensive than hiring additional IT staff or paying out overtime. By outsourcing these tasks, internal IT staff can focus on strategic technology projects for the bank.



Finnegan says that there is another reason that area banks are outsourcing to TotalCare, “Our proactive monitoring system allows us to detect and correct any potential issues with our customers’ IT environments before they become a problem. This 24x7, proactive support provides a tremendous peace of mind, and is a big factor in our clients’ decision to use TotalCare.”



About TotalCare IT Solutions:

TotalCare IT Solutions, a division of Alphanumeric Systems, Inc., is the leading provider of outsourced IT support services to small and mid sized businesses in the Carolinas.



The company’s proprietary 24x7x365 remote monitoring technology eliminates most computer related issues before they occur, saving clients from downtime and significantly reducing the costs associated with traditional “break/fix” site visits.



TotalCare is the smart, safe and secure solution for growing technology enabled businesses. Over the past 25 years the company has worked with more Triangle based companies than any other local IT company and supports over 10,000 devices for its roster of clients. TotalCare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and provides IT services to companies throughout the Carolinas.

