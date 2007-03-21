Major Lumber Dealer to Build Operational Efficiency with DEACOM Software

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --Scholl Forest Industries recently selected the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to completely integrate its manufacturing and distribution operations to maximize efficiency and profitability. Scholl Forest Industries, headquartered in Houston, TX, is a lumber and building material distributor and truss manufacturer with over fifteen facilities that serve professional contractors throughout the United States.



Scholl Forrest Industries previously used an outdated software system that required multiple batch accounting postings on a daily basis. The system did not permit engineering design imports from its Robbins software, nor did it provide Material Requirements Planning (MRP). Scholl also utilized a non-integrated third party electronic document management software to scan and store customer purchase orders and other documents.



With the DEACOM ERP Software System, Scholl will have the ability to integrate its Robbins design data with all of its business processes including financials, inventory and purchasing. All of Scholl’s accounting transactions will be posted in real-time for more timely and accurate reporting. Scholl personnel will also store all documents within the DEACOM System for total ease of use and security.



“The DEACOM ERP Software System came highly recommended by an industry affiliate,” says Ward Scholl, President of Scholl Forest Industries. “After viewing a demo of the DEACOM System, we instantly agreed that DEACOM is far superior to other systems we have used.”



Scholl Forest Industries is expected to go live with the DEACOM ERP Software System in the fall of 2007.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software System, or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

