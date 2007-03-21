Richard G Dragotta Acknowledged for Exceptional Performance

Lyndhurst, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2007 --Richard Dragotta, President of Integra Investment Service, LLC located in Lyndhurst, NJ was recently named to Linsco/Private Ledger’s (LPL Financial Services) prestigious Patriot’s Club – a status reserved for the top six percent of all advisors, based on the production ranking of all registered representatives at LPL at year-end 2006. During LPL’s Master’s Club Conference, Dragotta was recognized for his exceptional performance and commitment to client service.



The prestigious conference featured three speakers who are nationally renowned experts in their respective fields: Carly Fiorina, former CEO of Hewlett-Packard; Mitch Anthony, founder and president of Advisor Insights, Inc. and The Financial Planning Institute; and Terry Bradshaw, NFL legend and cohost and analyst of FOX NFL Sunday. The speakers shared valuable insights on building meaningful client relationships amid increased competition in the industry, leadership, and maintaining a balanced life while building a high-level practice.



Close to 650 LPL Financial Advisors from around the United States gathered at the Hilton Waikoloa Village on the Big Island of Hawaii and used the opportunity to network, receive recognition for their achievements and enjoy leisure time with peers. The conference was hosted by LPL to recognize its top-producing advisors for providing superior service to their clients.



“Our advisors’ enthusiasm, energy and dedication to their clients are a source of inspiration for all of us at LPL,” says Bill Dwyer, President of LPL Independent Advisor Services. “They are a great example of how hard work and a passion for service can result in a rewarding and successful career.” Linsco/Private Ledger is the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer firm. LPL provides feebased asset management and comprehensive non-proprietary brokerage products and services through its network of over 7,200 financial advisors. It also provides quality clearing and brokerage services to large corporations. LPL has been named the nation’s number one independent broker/dealer for 10 years in a row.* The company has more than $125 billion in client assets under management.



Securities and advisory services offered through Linsco/Private Ledger A Registered Investment Advisor Member NASD/SIPC



*Based on revenues as reported in Financial Planning Magazine, June 1996 - 2006.

