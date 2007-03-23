Repair, Recover and Restore – RecoveryFix™ for Outlook Released

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --Chily Softech Private Limited announces immediate availability of its email recovery software – RecoveryFix™ for Outlook, PST recovery software for the users of MS Outlook.



MS Outlook users can now repair, recover and restore their lost and deleted emails with their complete attachments, images, email properties like To, CC, BCC and can even save the recovered results in EML or PST file format.



“Emails are the best electronic means of communication frequently used to communicate with colleagues, friends, and relatives. Generally, MS Outlook is used by professionals because of its performance and integrated features like calendar, journals, meeting schedules, notes, and contact info. As the usage is wide so are the increased cases of mail corruptions, deletions and damages.”



The PST recovery software is designed to recover emails and accompanied properties of the emails.



Key features of RecoveryFix for Outlook



The lost, deleted, corrupt emails can be recovered easily by the PST repair software. The key features include:



Repair: RecoveryFix for Outlook repairs the damaged or corrupt .pst file(s). The email recovery software completely scans the PST files for repairing and extracts email data from them.



Recover: Email data from the folders like Inbox, Drafts, Junk Emails, Sent Items, Tasks, Deleted Items, Appointments, Journal, Notes, Calendars and Schedules are effectively recovered by RecoveryFix for Outlook. Deleted attachments, images, email properties; To, CC, BCC, Subject, From and formatting of the emails is also recovered by the software.



The PST repair software is equipped with powerful recovery engine, which scans the damaged .pst file and extracts emails and other items from the file.



Restore: Restore the emails which you thought can never be recovered back. The deleted, permanently deleted emails from MS Outlook are efficiently recovered by RecoveryFix for Outlook. Emptied ‘Deleted Items’ folder can be restored back effectively with all your emails.



Saving Format: The recovered emails can be saved in two formats: EML and PST. The .eml format enables to view mail messages in outlook express format and .pst publishes mails in MS Outlook format.



Look and Themes: Attractive and eye-catchy Graphical User Interface of RecoveryFix for Outlook makes the software differentiated from other data recovery software range in market. Embedded themes can be changed accordingly to change look of the software.



Evaluation version of RecoveryFix for Outlook is available for FREE download via Chily Softech website; http://www.recoveryfix.com and can be purchased for US $79. Demo version allows the user to view the recovered emails but restricts the process of saving the recovered results which can be saved with Full version of the software. More information about the software can be found at http://www.recoveryfix.com/repair-pst-file.html



Chily Softech Private Limited specializes in data recovery software solutions for data recovery, email recovery, file repair and backup recovery for Windows (Windows 95, 98, ME, NT, 2000, 2003, XP), Apple Macintosh, Novell, Linux operating system and FAT, FAT12, NTFS, NTFS5, HFS, HFS+, NWFS, Net386, NSS, EXT2 and EXT3 file systems.



