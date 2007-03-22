FSPro Labs announces the Release of Event Log Explorer 2.1

Taganrog, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --FSPro Labs today announced the release of Event Log Explorer 2.1, the newest version of its award-winning software for viewing, monitoring, backing up and analyzing events recorded in Security, System, Application and other logs of Microsoft Windows NT/2000/XP/2003/Vista operating systems. It greatly extends standard Windows Event Viewer monitoring functionality and brings many new features. Event Log Explorer helps to quickly browse, find and report on problems, security warnings and all other events that are generated within Windows.



“Yes, we haven’t created something totally new. But that wasn’t the task,” says Michael Karsyan, CEO at FSPro Labs. “Our main aim was to make the life of system administrators, the main potential users of Event Log Explorer, as easy as possible and that is what we have successfully achieved. With Event Log Explorer log analysis and the results presentation are now much faster and easier. Event Log Explorer also offers data export and print out service.”



Event Log Explorer allows you to view several event logs at the same time and you don’t need to constantly shift between the windows. You also have the description of each event without any additional mouse click. All descriptions are at hand in the Event Description box of your log window. Don't need to read event descriptions? – Just close the box. With Event Log Explorer you can choose any column and sort your event list by it - just click on the column header, and your event list will be sorted immediately. Click it twice and the event list will be resorted in the backward direction. You can easily filter events in the list by any criteria. Just use the Filter command and specify your filter condition. Every filter can be saved into file - this saves your time when you want to re-apply the filter in future.



Event Log Explorer makes it really easy to filter an event log by a single column value. Simply click right mouse button on a cell that will be considered as filter criteria and you will be prompted to filter on this criteria. With Event Log Explorer you can view event logs on different computers. Additional convenient feature of Event Log Explorer allows you to add your computers to a tree. Then you can simply select the desired event log from the desired computer and it will be opened immediately. Unlike standard Windows Event Viewer, Event Log Explorer can print event logs. If you set a filter before printing, only filtered record will be sent to the printer. You may also export your event logs to other formats. At the time, Event Log Explorer supports export to Microsoft Excel, HTML and tab-separated text files.



Event Log Explorer Features at a Glance

· Multi-document (MDI) or tabbed-document (TDI) user interfaces to view several event logs at one time

· Favorites computers, their logs and log files are grouped into a tree

· Event descriptions are in the log window and in the event list

· Opening event logs saved as event logs files

· Direct access to event log files to read even damaged files

· Event list can be sorted by any column and in any direction

· Centralized backup of event logs

· Color coding events

· Advanced filtering by any criteria including regular expressions on event description text

· Quick Filter feature allows you to filter event log in a couple of mouse clicks

· Fast search by any criteria

· Export log to different formats

· Sending Event Log to printer



Pricing and Availability

Event Log Explorer is free for personal noncommercial use. Business license prices start from US $99.99. There is special pricing for educational institutions, non-profit or governmental organizations. Registered customers are entitled to one year of free updates and technical support. An evaluation version of Event Log Explorer is available as a free download at http://www.eventlogxp.com/download/elex.zip (1.3 Mb)



About FSPro Labs

FSPro Labs is an information technology company. Since its foundation in 2000, FSPro Labs has focused on developing privacy protection and access restriction software. In the line of FSPro Labs products stand such bestsellers as Hide Folders XP, Access Boss, Lock My PC and Internet Password Recovery Wizard that combine efficiency with ease of use and low price. For more information about the company and products, visit http://www.fspro.net/



