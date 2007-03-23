Make New Icons for Windows Vista

Krasnoyarsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --Aha-Soft today announces the unveiling of ArtIcons Pro 5.16, the newest version of its award winning icon design software for the Windows OS. This version, aside from rendering its assistance in creating, editing icon images and managing icon files and libraries, provides great opportunities for working with Vista Icons. If you couldn't work with Vista Icons previously, now with the new version of ArtIcons Pro it is going to be no trouble at all. From now onwards you will be able to handle Vista Icons with ease.



Vista Icons introduce a new style of iconography that brings a higher level of detail and sophistication to Windows imagery. First, the style of Windows Aero-style icons is more realistic than illustrative, but not quite photorealistic. The icons are symbolic images – they should look better than photorealistic. Second, icons have a maximum size of 256 x 256, making them suitable for high-DPI displays. These high-resolution icons allow for high visual quality in list views with large icons. Finally, wherever practical, fixed document icons are replaced by thumbnails of the content, making documents easier to identify and find. Thus, ArtIcons Pro is a beeline to refining the visuals of your program and making it more communicative for users.



ArtIcons Pro 5.16 Benefits at a Glance:



• Vista Aero-style Icons support;

• PNG format to compress high-resolution images without losses;

• Saving Vista Icons without compression provides compatibility with XP;

• Find and extract, edit, import and export icons and manage icon libraries;

• Lot’s of delicate power instruments for creating and editing icons;

• Import and export ICO, CUR, BMP, JPG, PNG, PSD, etc. images;

• Multilanguage support.



Pricing and Availability

ArtIcons Pro 5.16 runs under Windows 95/98/ME/2000/NT/XP/2003/Vista and costs $39.95 (USD) for a single user license. Registered customers are entitled to lifetime technical support and discounts on further updates. Additional information on ArtIcons Pro, as well as its 30-day evaluation version with nag screens is available from http://www.aha-soft.com.



About Aha-Soft

This privately owned company was founded in 2000 and is off to a phenomenal start, receiving high praise in its first years of operation from top Internet download sites including ZDNet, TuCows and Simply the Best. Based in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Aha-Soft manufactures advanced image processing software for professional and amateur graphic artists. Aha-Soft's line of icon and cursor tools features innovative software designs to set new standards. For more information, please visit http://www.aha-soft.com.



Product page link: http://www.aha-soft.com/articons/index.htm

Download link: http://aha-soft.com/ articons/aipro.exe

Company website: http://www.aha-soft.com

